All play no foul: 86th AW gets competitive for sports day

Participants of the second annual 86th Airlift Wing Sports Day play dodgeball, Aug. 29, 2024, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Various sports and activities were available for the participants to engage in team building and individual competitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oiler)