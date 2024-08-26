Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanks in Town 2024 [Image 16 of 21]

    Tanks in Town 2024

    MONS, BELGIUM

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    World War II reenactors pose with their vehicles during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. Events like this ensure that the actions of those who fought and died for freedom in Europe are not forgotten. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

