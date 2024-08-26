Tanks in Town 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

European locals interact with World War II memorabilia in a market during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division took part in this event, alongside military members of other nations, to commemorate the historic liberation of Mons during WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)