Tanks in Town 2024

A World War II reenactor reloads a prop of a Colt M1911 pistol during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. Events like this one, which featured Soldiers and equipment from V Corps, help bridge the gap between civilians and military personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)
