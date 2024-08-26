Tanks in Town 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A mother and her son pose on a military vehicle during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. V Corps' Soldiers took part in this commemoration event that honors the actions of military personnel who freed Mons during WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)