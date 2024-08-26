Tanks in Town 2024

European locals ride on an amphibious World War II military vehicle during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. U.S. Soldiers participated alongside military members from other nations to commemorate the liberation of Mons. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)
