Tanks in Town 2024

Locals ride on an amphibious World War II military vehicle during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. V Corps provided a Bradley Fighting Vehicle and Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division to take part in the weekend-long event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)
