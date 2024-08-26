Tanks in Town 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Locals ride on an amphibious World War II military vehicle during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. V Corps provided a Bradley Fighting Vehicle and Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division to take part in the weekend-long event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)