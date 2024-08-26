Locals ride in World War II vehicles during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. The weekend-long event hosted military reenactors and vehicles from the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Scotland, and Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 11:13
|Photo ID:
|8619618
|VIRIN:
|240831-A-DL184-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|MONS, BE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tanks in Town 2024 [Image 21 of 21], by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.