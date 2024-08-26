Tanks in Town 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Locals ride in World War II vehicles during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. The weekend-long event hosted military reenactors and vehicles from the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Scotland, and Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)