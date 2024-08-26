Tanks in Town 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Locals and American tourists interact with World War II vehicles and equipment during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. Participants were treated to displays including a variety of military vehicles, along with a Bradley Fighting Vehicle from 1st Cavalry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)