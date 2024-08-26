Tanks in Town 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

World War II reenactors sit next to an M1919 Browning machine gun prop in a foxhole during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. The M1919 Browning machine gun saw service as a light infantry, coaxial, mounted, aircraft, and anti-aircraft machine gun by the U.S and many other countries. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)