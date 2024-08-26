Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanks in Town 2024

    Tanks in Town 2024

    MONS, BELGIUM

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Locals ride in World War II vehicles during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division took part, alongside military members of other nations, to commemorate the historic liberation of Mons during WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 11:27
    Photo ID: 8619608
    VIRIN: 240831-A-DL184-1013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: MONS, BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tanks in Town 2024, by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Belgium
    Mons Belgium
    USAEUR-AF
    USAEUR U.S. Army Europe
    tanksintown

