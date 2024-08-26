Tanks in Town 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Locals ride in World War II vehicles during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division took part, alongside military members of other nations, to commemorate the historic liberation of Mons during WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)