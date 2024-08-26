Tanks in Town 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A World War II reenactor poses with his vehicle during the Tanks in Town commemoration event in Mons, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2024. The weekend-long event culminated in a parade through the surrounding communities and the streets of Mons with U.S. Soldiers marching alongside other military participants from across Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)