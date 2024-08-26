Recovering Airmen Resources

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A recovering airman and caregiver spouse attend the CARE fair to learn more about the AFW2 programs and other resources available to help in their recovery and resiliency. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.