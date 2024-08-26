Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Calm Soldiers [Image 15 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Calm Soldiers

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by David Long 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Army soldiers, who joined the AFW2 CARE event, pause to learn and beneficial techniques of yoga. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 23:22
    Photo ID: 8619425
    VIRIN: 240828-F-NA897-1155
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Calm Soldiers [Image 24 of 24], by David Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Empowering Employment
    Journal Instruction
    Drops of Mindfulness
    Keyboard Warriors
    Singing Resilience
    Photo Class Resiliency
    Swim Buddies Laugh
    Oh My
    Volleyball Passing
    Warrior Cry
    Wheelchair Basketball Pro
    Smiles for Tape
    Adaptive Rowing
    Capturing Smiles
    Calm Soldiers
    Warrior to Warrior
    Service
    No Look Block
    Seated Racer
    Confident Recovering Airmen
    Seated Racer
    Floating Arrow
    Out of Bounds Save
    Recovering Airmen Resources

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Marines
    Army
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Invisible to Invincible

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download