Calm Soldiers

Army soldiers, who joined the AFW2 CARE event, pause to learn and beneficial techniques of yoga. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.