Capturing Smiles

Two recoveriing Airmen smile and talk after a photo was taken at an intro to wheelchair rugby class. Photography not only captures the moment for family and friends, but also captures the stages of recovery during a warriors road to recovery. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.