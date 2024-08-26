Seated Racer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AFW2’s cycling coach explains the shifting techniques on a recumbent cycle to a recovering airman who has never ridden one. The recovering airman was able to cycle comfortably without agitating her injury further and later said it was a fun and pain free ride. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.