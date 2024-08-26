Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A recovering airman practices serves during her first try at seated volleyball. Fellow warrior in the background supported and encouraged her even though his injury kept him from partaking in this sport. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.