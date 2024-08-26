Warrior to Warrior

A recovering airman listens to his fellow warrior as he tells him about his injuries and recovery during a short break. Connecting and truly listening to each others stories of recovery is part of the process at AFW2. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.
