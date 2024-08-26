Seated Racer

A recovering airman who has issues with running tries out a track racing chair for the first time. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.
