Floating Arrow

Retired Staff Sgt Jasmine Harris lets loose an arrow during the intro to archery event. Working with the AFW2 coaches, Jasmine said "Once I learned how to adapt the sport to me, I really had fun and felt good". This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.