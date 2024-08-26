Confident Recovering Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After three days of working together, sharing recovery stories, and trying different adaptive sports a significant change could be seen. Recovering Airmen were coming alive, cheerful and ready to take on new challenges. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.