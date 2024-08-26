Out of Bounds Save

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recovering Airmen scramble to prevent an out of bounds call during the intro to wheel chair basketball event. Warriors who have mobility injuries are introduced to how they can adapt with this highly competitive adaptive sport. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.