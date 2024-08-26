Smiles for Tape

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A recovering airman has her wrists taped up by an Air Force medical volunteer in preparation for the intro to wheelchair rugby class. AFW2 utilizes local base medical personal to help out at events; in return they get to practice their skills, interact with warriors who have been through trauma, and learn about the AFW2 program. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.