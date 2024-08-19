Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

“Masters of the Air” actors Luke Coughlan, right, and Jonathan Halliwell, left, pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, in front of the “Hundred Proof” nose art at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2024. Coughlan and Halliwel accompanied Garlow on a media flight aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)