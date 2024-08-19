Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, provide escort while other aircraft receive fuel from the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” from the 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the North Sea, Aug. 15, 2024. “Hundred Proof” refueled 14 aircraft during the "Masters of the Air" media flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)