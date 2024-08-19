Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, maneuvers into position in preparation for refueling over the North Sea, Aug. 15, 2024. The KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” from the 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, England, refueled 14 aircraft during the “Masters of the Air” media flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)