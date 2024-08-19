Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, Master Sgt. Ryan Falk, 100th ARW Commander’s Action Group senior enlisted leader, right, and British actor Jonathan Halliwell, stand at the entrance of the cockpit during a media flight inside the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” over the North Sea, Aug. 15, 2024. Halliwell and his fellow actor Luke Coughlan were invited after they appeared in “Masters of the Air,” which highlighted the story of the 100th ARW’s legacy unit the 100th Bomb Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)