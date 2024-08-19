Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander explains to “Masters of the Air” actors Luke Coughlan and Jonathan Halliwell how the refueling boom operates at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2024. Coughlan and Halliwel accompanied Garlow on a media flight aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)