Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Masters of the Air" actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander explains to “Masters of the Air” actors Luke Coughlan and Jonathan Halliwell how the refueling boom operates at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2024. Coughlan and Halliwel accompanied Garlow on a media flight aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 11:14
    Photo ID: 8600288
    VIRIN: 240815-F-WG663-2870
    Resolution: 3708x2966
    Size: 1012.6 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Masters of the Air" actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day
    &quot;Masters of the Air&quot; actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    F-15E
    F-35A
    100ARW
    351ARS
    Masters of the Air

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download