"Masters of the Air" actor Luke Coughlan, right, receives information over the radio while watching a 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron boom operator during a media flight over England, Aug. 15, 2024. Passengers aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” had the opportunity to experience refueling of F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)