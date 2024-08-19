"Masters of the Air" actor Luke Coughlan, right, receives information over the radio while watching a 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron boom operator during a media flight over England, Aug. 15, 2024. Passengers aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” had the opportunity to experience refueling of F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8600257
|VIRIN:
|240815-F-WG663-2859
|Resolution:
|3966x3016
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Masters of the Air" actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS