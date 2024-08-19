Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, provides escort while two others leave the area during a "Masters of the Air" media flight over the North Sea, Aug. 15, 2024. The KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” from the 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, England, refueled 14 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)