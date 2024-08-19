A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, provides escort while two others leave the area during a "Masters of the Air" media flight over the North Sea, Aug. 15, 2024. The KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” from the 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, England, refueled 14 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|08.15.2024
|08.20.2024 11:14
|8600283
|240815-F-WG663-2867
|4528x2200
|1.31 MB
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|0
|0
