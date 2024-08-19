U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks with Kirk Saduski, "Masters of the Air" co-producer, about the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” after a media flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2024. Saduski is also known for producing “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8600286
|VIRIN:
|240815-F-WG663-2869
|Resolution:
|3540x3016
|Size:
|764.77 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Masters of the Air" actors visit RAF Mildenhall during Heritage Day [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.