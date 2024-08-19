Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks with Kirk Saduski, "Masters of the Air" co-producer, about the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” after a media flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2024. Saduski is also known for producing “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)