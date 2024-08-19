Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from the 48th Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, fly in formation as they escort the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” from the 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the North Sea, Aug. 15, 2024. The passengers aboard the "Masters of the Air" media flight were able to witness the process of refueling 14 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)