A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, receives fuel from the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” from the 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the North Sea, Aug. 15, 2025. Members of the media flight were able to capture photos of planes flying in formation and receiving aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)