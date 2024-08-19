Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from the 48th Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, flies near the wing of the KC-135 Stratotanker “Hundred Proof” from the 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, England, during refueling over the North Sea, Aug. 15, 2024. The crew aboard the “Masters of the Air” media flight were able to watch the refueling of 14 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)