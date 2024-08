374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

From the left, Osamu Hayakawa, Akishima City vice mayor; Shohei Usui, Akishima City mayor; U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th AW command chief, pose for a photo at Akishima City, Japan, July 23, 2024. Frequent engagements with community civic leaders promote positive relations between U.S military members and local Japanese people while immersing leadership in the affairs of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

