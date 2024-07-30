374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with Katsuhiro Takahashi, Inagi City mayor, in Inagi City, Japan, July 24, 2024. Inagi City is known as the City of Bicycles, with Tama River Cycling Road and Minami Tama Ridge Road being popular locations for cyclists. Inagi City’s history dates back to 1889 when six villages combined to form Inagi Village. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

