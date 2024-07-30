374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

Members of the U.S. Air Force 374th Airlift Wing leadership team speak with Hamura City leadership in Hamura City, Japan, July 23, 2024. Hamura is known as the town of flowers, greenery and water; and holds the Tulip Festival in conjunction with Yokota’s Sakura Spring Festival every year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

Date Taken: 07.23.2024