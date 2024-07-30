Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

    TAMA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, greets Hiroyuki Abe, Tama City mayor, in Tama City, Japan, July 24, 2024. Tama City is also home to the 374th Force Support Squadron’s Tama Hills Recreation Area, a retreat that hosts a lodging area, campsite, hiking trails and an 18-hole golf course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 03:24
    Location: TAMA, TOKYO, JP
    Japan

    leadership
    friendship
    community
    civic leaders
    374 AW

