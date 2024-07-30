374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, greets Hiroyuki Abe, Tama City mayor, in Tama City, Japan, July 24, 2024. Tama City is also home to the 374th Force Support Squadron’s Tama Hills Recreation Area, a retreat that hosts a lodging area, campsite, hiking trails and an 18-hole golf course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

Date Taken: 07.24.2024