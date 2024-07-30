374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

Shohei Usui, Akishima City mayor, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, in Akishima City, Japan, July 23, 2024. Akishima City is known for the Akishima whale, a rare species of whale that lived in what is now Akishima City around 2 million years ago. Its bones were discovered in 1961 and it is currently displayed at the Gunma Prefectural Museum of Natural History. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

