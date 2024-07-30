374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

From the left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief; Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th AW commander; Ikuo Kato, Fussa City mayor, and Hideo Fukushima, Fussa City vice mayor, pose for a photo at Fussa City, Japan, July 23, 2024. These meetings promote positive relations between U.S military members and local Japanese people while immersing leadership in the affairs of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

