374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

Members of the U.S. Air Force 374th Airlift Wing leadership team meet with Fussa City leadership July 23, 2024. Fussa City has an estimated population of around 56,000 residents, with most of the Yokota Air Base population residing within its city limits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

