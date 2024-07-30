Members of the U.S. Air Force 374th Airlift Wing leadership team speak with the Tachikawa City leadership team in Tachikawa City, Japan, July 24, 2024. Tachikawa City is home to an estimated 186,000 residents. Tachikawa City is known for their major train station, National Showa Memorial Park, and Tama River. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.01.2024 03:24 Photo ID: 8562839 VIRIN: 240724-F-PJ020-1249 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.56 MB Location: TACHIKAWA, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.