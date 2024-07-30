Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders [Image 15 of 16]

    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

    TACHIKAWA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief; Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th AW commander; and Daishi Sakai, Tachikawa City mayor, came together for an official visit in Tachikawa City, Japan, July 24, 2024. Frequent engagements with community leaders promote positive relations between U.S military members and local Japanese people while immersing leadership in the affairs of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 03:24
    Photo ID: 8562840
    VIRIN: 240724-F-PJ020-1268
    Resolution: 5386x3591
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: TACHIKAWA, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
    374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    leadership
    friendship
    community
    civic leaders
    374 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download