374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

From the left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief; Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th AW commander; and Daishi Sakai, Tachikawa City mayor, came together for an official visit in Tachikawa City, Japan, July 24, 2024. Frequent engagements with community leaders promote positive relations between U.S military members and local Japanese people while immersing leadership in the affairs of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

