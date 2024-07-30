From the left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief; Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th AW commander; Yasuhiro Yamazaki, Musashimurayama City mayor, and Hiroki Ishikawa, Musashimurayama City vice mayor, pose for a photo in Musashimurayama City, Japan, July 22, 2024. Frequent engagements with the local community and civic leaders promote positive relations between U.S military members and local Japanese people while immersing leadership in the affairs of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

Date Taken: 07.22.2024
374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders
by SSgt Taylor Slater