A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to receive fuel during Bomber Task Force 24-4 over Finland, July 21, 2024. Allies and partner nations take every opportunity to train together to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve military readiness, tactical proficiency, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 10:36 Photo ID: 8541513 VIRIN: 240721-F-XA271-1305 Resolution: 6124x4083 Size: 2.7 MB Location: FI Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.