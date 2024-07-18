Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 18 of 18]

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

    FINLAND

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to receive fuel during Bomber Task Force 24-4 over Finland, July 21, 2024. Allies and partner nations take every opportunity to train together to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve military readiness, tactical proficiency, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8541513
    VIRIN: 240721-F-XA271-1305
    Resolution: 6124x4083
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Excellence
    Bloody Hundredth
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    ReaDy Culture
    BTF 24-4

