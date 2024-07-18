100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Micah Yost, left, and 1st Lt. Patrick Gilbert, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, read through a pre-flight checklist in preparation for takeoff for Bomber Task Force 24-4 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, July 21, 2024. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. Pre-flight checks are performed to ensure everything is in working order before preparing the aircraft for takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
