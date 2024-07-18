Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 13 of 18]

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

    POLAND

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, prepares for takeoff for Bomber Task Force 24-4 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, July 21, 2024. BTF 24-4 increases the ability of the U.S.’ collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, and improve readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Airmen
    Excellence
    Bloody Hundredth
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    ReaDy Culture
    BTF 24-4

