    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 14 of 18]

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

    POLAND

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Micah Yost, left, and 1st Lt. Patrick Gilbert, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, fly during Bomber Task Force 24-4 over Poland, July 21, 2024. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. Pre-flight checks are performed to ensure everything is in working order before preparing the aircraft for takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8541509
    VIRIN: 240721-F-XA271-1205
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: PL
    Airmen
    Excellence
    Bloody Hundredth
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    ReaDy Culture
    BTF 24-4

