    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 7 of 18]

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

    FINLAND

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheyenne White, 351st Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, prepares to operate the boom pod in order to refuel a B-52 Stratofortress from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., over Finland and the Baltic states, July 21, 2024. Bomber Task Force missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force Photos by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 10:36
    Location: FI
    Airmen
    Excellence
    Bloody Hundredth
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    ReaDy Culture
    BTF 24-4

