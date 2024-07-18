Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 9 of 18]

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

    POLAND

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, is prepped for takeoff to participate in Bomber Task Force 24-4 on the flightline at Powidz Air Base, Poland, July 21, 2024. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. The KC-135 has served as a core air refueling asset of the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years, providing global reach capabilities for NATO and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8541503
    VIRIN: 240721-F-XA271-1103
    Resolution: 6444x4296
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4
    100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Excellence
    Bloody Hundredth
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    ReaDy Culture
    BTF 24-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download