100th ARW Supports Bomber Task Force 24-4

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, is prepped for takeoff to participate in Bomber Task Force 24-4 on the flightline at Powidz Air Base, Poland, July 21, 2024. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. The KC-135 has served as a core air refueling asset of the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years, providing global reach capabilities for NATO and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

